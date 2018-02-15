Bowling teams lead league standings, control own destiny

With three matches left in the regular season, the Carrollton boys and girls bowling teams both hold down the top spot in the Stark County Bowling Conference.

The boys team picked up a win over league foe Dover at Carroll Lanes Feb. 6. Carrollton won the individual game competition by a score of 1754 to 1529. They also won the baker, 831-603 for a total score of 2585 – 2132.

Senior Sam Natcher rolled games of 241 and 176 for a total of 417. Zac Roberts rolled games of 208 and 199 for a total of 407 and Damon Gilland rolled games of 158 and 193 for a 351. Several Carrollton bowlers rolled single games, including Emmett Davis, 121; Mark Grimm,143; Kaleb Nape, 152; and Brycen Carter, 163.

Christian Penick of Dover rolled games of 208 and 224 to lead the Tornadoes. Lucas Marsh followed with games of 161 and 166 for a 327.

With the win, Carrollton improved to 10-5 overall and 8-1 in the league.

The Lady Warriors defeated Dover in the individual games 1690 – 1289 and won the baker 527 – 423 for a total match score of 2217 – 1712.

Freshman Cailyn Bright led Carrollton with games of 184 and 188 for a 372. Junior Mallory Fox rolled games of 186 and 169 for a 355. Senior Rachel Bright had game scores of 165 and 175 for a 340 and senior Kira Anderson rolled games of 181 and 148 for a 329. Rickee Stidom bowled one game with a 142 score and Shelbee Stidom rolled one game with a 152.

Dover was led by McKenna Marchand with games of 179 and 166 for a total of 345.

With the win, the Carrollton girls improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in league action.

In junior varsity action, the Carrollton boys team defeated Dover 1635-1249 for individual games. Carrollton scored 132 in one baker game for a total score of 1767 and Dover scored 125 in the baker game for a total of 1374.