Boy Scout Ham Dinner tickets available

CARROLLTON – Boy Scout Troop 141 is gearing up for the annual Ham Dinner held President’s Day, Feb. 20, in the Carrollton High School cafeteria.

Scouts, parents and volunteers will man the food line from 4:30-7 p.m. Carry out is available. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for children. The meal includes ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread and dessert.

“This year we will not have the help of our hometown grocery store, Thorne’s Marketplace,” Scoutmaster Mark Walters said. “However, as scouts, we are always prepared and have asked two other hometown businesses for assistance and they have stepped up to help.”

The Butcher Block and Betty Kaye Bakery will work together to ensure the hams are baked and sliced for serving. Both businesses will also have tickets available for purchase.

“With the help of these two businesses, we are going to make it another great year,” Walters continued. “We are asking everyone to purchase tickets in advance to ensure we have enough food.”

Tickets will also be available at the door. A silent auction will be held during the event.

Tickets can be purchased from any troop member. For questions, contact Walters at 330-627-4707.