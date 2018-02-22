Boys bowling team wins league, qualifies for district

The Carrollton boys bowling team wrapped up another Stark County High School Bowling Conference championship last week with their 2,802-2,710 win over the Minerva Lions at the Minerva Bowl last Wednesday.

Zac Roberts rolled a 439 to lead the Warriors, while Damon Gilland rolled a 433. Sam Natcher finished with a 373, Mark Grimm a 350, Kaleb Nape a 170 and Emmett Davis a 138.

Carrollton also won the Baker 899-802.

Brendan Garrison led the Lions with a 439. Sam Snyder rolled a 419 and Tristan Wilson a 400.

Last Saturday, the Warriors took part in the Division II sectional at St. Clair Lanes in St. Clairsville.

Carrollton placed second out of 19 teams with a score of 4124 to move on to Saturday’s district tournament. Claymont won the event with 4150 pins. St. Clairsville finished third and Harrison Central fourth.

Roberts rolled a sectional high 682 series to lead the Warriors.

Carrollton will move on to the district tournament Saturday at Wabash Lanes in New Philadelphia for a berth in the state tournament.

CHS girls action

In girl’s action last week, the Lady Warriors fell to the Minerva Lions 2836-2614 at the Minerva Bowl.

Rachel Bright paced the Warriors with a 402, while Rickee Stidom rolled a 411. Cailyn Bright was next with a 382, Mallory Fox added a 350 and Kira Anderson a 342.

Katlyn Smalley led the Lions with a 585 series, while Megan Keister had a 445. Last Thursday, the Lions captured the sectional championship at St. Clair Lanes with a team score of 2,862.

Keister was high for the Lions with a 715, while Smally rolled a 658 and Carly Koontz a 575.

Girls sectional action

The Sandy Valley girls placed third in the Division II sectional tournament with team score of 3,331.

Hannah DeFord led the Cardinals with a 615, with Montana Boyer getting a 511. Kaylie Herstine had a 463, Halley Shoemaker a 400 and Ashley Shepler a 389.

District tournament

The Carrollton girls team is scheduled to compete in the Division I district tournament March 3 at Park Lanes in Heath. Carrollton and three other teams from the East District will compete, including Dover, New Philadelphia and Zanesville, along with Chillicothe and Logan from the Southewast District.

One team and one individual not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament.