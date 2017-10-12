Breaunna Allen crowned queen at Southern Local

Breaunna Allen was crowned Southern Local Homecoming Queen Oct. 6 at half time during the game against United Local.

The queen and her court were honored at a dance held Oct. 7 in the high school gymnasium. The theme was “A Night Out of This World.”

Southern Local football team defeated United Local 24-12.

Shown is Allen and members of her court.

From left are: Hannah Hayes, Alexis Rhodes, Olivia Brothers, 2016 queen; Allen, Samantha Michel and Riley Felton.