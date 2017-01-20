Linda Lee Ralston, 76, of Dellroy passed away Jan. 15, 2017, in Port Charlotte, FL.

Born Nov. 5, 1940, in Wabash, IN, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Sweeney Lehman.

Brenda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, where she served as a Deacon.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Ralston, whom she married June 7, 1961; a son, Donald (Diane) Ralston of Akron; three grandchildren, Johnathon, Nichole and Bryan; brother, Doug Lehman of Wabash, IN; and a sister, Deborah Lehman of Wabash, IN.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Vevay, IN.