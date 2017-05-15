Brian H. Rutledge, 54

Brian Hugh Rutledge, 54, of Carrollton passed away May 6, 2017.

Born Oct. 18, 1962, he was a son of Norma Ray Rutledge of Carrollton and the late Hugh Darl Rutledge.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a brother, Lee (Kristine) Rutledge of Sharon Center, OH; sister, Darla (Bill) Hutchison of Carrollton; nephews, William (Kristine) Rutledge, Cody Rutledge, Taylor Rutledge and Brock (Lindsey) Hutchison; and a great niece and nephew, Zoe and Keegan Rutledge.

A private memorial service was held for Brian at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.