Bryan K. Wright, 33, of Carrollton, passed away April 19, 2017.

Born Oct. 8, 1983, in Canton, he was a son of David (Tammy) Wright of New Philadelphia and Robin (Wade) Rector of Carrollton.

Bryan was a member of the Carrollton Eagles, and was an active participant in bowling and dart leagues. In his spare time, he loved fishing on the family farm. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dale Earnhart Jr.

He is survived by his two sons, Noah and Alex; two brothers, Chad and Cody Rector; a stepbrother, Jared; a half-sister, Camryn Wright; and numerous aunts and uncles, including special aunt and uncle, Karen and Bob White.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until time of services in the funeral home. Donations may be made to a GoFundMe account set up in his name.