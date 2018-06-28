Buckeye board to place renewal levy on Nov. 6 ballot

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Buckeye Board of Education plans to place a renewal of an existing tax levy on the November ballot.

At the June 19 meeting, members approved a resolution to place an existing 1-mill tax levy on the November ballot for an additional five-year period.

According to Treasurer Cheryl Pritts, the current levy yields $2,289,058 annually from the 11 school districts in Carroll, Coshocton, Harrison, Guernsey, Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The annual apportionment of the levy is .75 mills for the tax years of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and .25 mills for improving school buildings, facilities, together with all necessary appurtenances and providing equipment, furniture, furnishings and site improvements.

Two resignations were accepted by the Board. They included Cheryl Pritts, who has served as Buckeye’s treasurer for the past 2.5 years. She has accepted a treasurer’s position with the Barnesville Exempted Village School District in Belmont County.

The board has set a special meeting for June 26 a 6 p.m. to hire a new treasurer.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Laura Logan, agriculture education teacher at the Carrollton Satellite location. Logan will be paid through the Carrollton Board of Education and will continue her teacher duties at Carrollton High School.

In other business, the Board:

-HIRED David Aubihl as special education coordinator, Erla Bartell, TESOL; Shawn Dudziak, maintenance class III; Ron Gauding, Project Lead the Way, and Jason Miller, auto technology instructor;

-EMPLOYED 11 Adult Education (AE) Aspire instructors, 10 AE Career Develop- ment instructors; two AE Ohio Police Officers Training Academy instructors; 27 AI Career Enhancement part-time instructors (fire & EMS), one registrant assistant, five AE consultants and two AE test proctors.

-APPROVED extended service for 12 employees for competition and Exploration Career Camp attendance;

-APPROVED Adult Education course of study updates for the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy, Utility Lineworkers, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning-R and Cosmetology;

-APPROVED a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the provision of school advocacy services;

-APPROVED Adult Education curriculum/textbooks for three programs;

-APPROVED a service contract resolution for staffing with the East Central Ohio Educational Services Center;

-APPROVED the 2018-19 Adult Education handbook, Adult Education part time course offerings and the 2018-19 high school student handbook;

-APPROVED the 2019 temporary appropriations and FY 19 revenue adjustments totaling $5,989,458;

-APPROVED the Student Protection Agency of Trust & Life Co. as the voluntary student accident insurance program for the 2018-19 school year;

-SET the next regular meeting for July 10 at 7 p.m.