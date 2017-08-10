Buckeye Career Center accepting applications for adult ed programs

Buckeye Career Center is accepting applications from potential students interested in high school and adult education courses.

High school students have 32-programs to choose from, with many still open for the 2017-18 school year. Meanwhile, Buckeye Career Center’s Adult Education department is enrolling students in eight full-time programs that can be completed in nine months. The options include Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration, Heavy Equipment/CDL-A Operator, Medical Assisting (both day and evening classes), Medical Office & Billing Specialist, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA), and Utility Lineworker. Cosmetology is also enrolling and takes two years to complete. Adult Education full-time classes begin Aug. 29 and wrap up in May. The deadline to register for OPOTA is Aug. 15.

Schedules for full-time Adult Education courses at Buckeye Career Center vary depending on the specific class. Programs include a 120-150 hour externship in April and May as students near completion. Buckeye also works with local employers, who allow the students to volunteer in an actual work environment, prior to completing the training. This allows students to experience a “real world” work environment before graduation.

All full-time programs require students to hold either a high school diploma or GED, and certain programs have additional admission requirements. Qualifying students could also receive federal financial aid while some also receive veteran’s training funds. Additionally, short-term classes for career enhancement are also enrolling. Programs include Machining, AutoCAD, Welding, Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy, Sign Language and many more. Buckeye also offers courses in Cake Decorating, Cooking, Antique Furniture, and Bee Keeping. Part-time classes begin in September, with many also scheduled at other times during the school year. For a full list of programs access the yearly catalog at: http://www.buckeyecareercenter.org/adult-education/part-time-classes.aspx.

Contact Student Services at 1-800-227-1665 or 330-308-5720 to schedule an appointment to discuss options or register for classes. Buckeye Career Center is located at 545 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia.