Buckeye Career Center fish weighs more than record holder; technicality keeps it out of the book

NEW PHILADELPHIA – It was nearly a record-breaking day May 31 for students in the Buckeye Career Center (BCC) Natural Resources program.

Juniors spent the morning transporting BCC-grown tilapia from tanks near the building to the larger ponds on the backside of campus as students prepared to leave for summer break. One of those fish happened to be a red hybrid tilapia that weighed-in at 7.335 pounds, which is more than the current line-caught 6 pound world record holder for that specific tilapia species.

The unique fish was spawned at BCC four years ago and continues to grow. According to Natural Resources Instructor John Oliver, the potential to officially break the world record, by catching the fish on a line, is still possible.

“We’re currently working with the Outdoor Dream Foundation, which works to give outdoor experiences to terminally ill or sick children. They are interested in bringing a child in to fish for it,” said Oliver. No fishing is typically allowed at the BCC ponds but Oliver is willing to make an exception for the foundation.

Oliver is also pleased with the educational experiences his students receive from raising the fish.

“It motivates students. We’re not just learning aquaculture, we’re also learning environmental science while caring for ponds, surveying land and protecting our fish,” said Oliver.

The red hybrid tilapia can live up to 8 years.