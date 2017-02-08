Buckeye Career Center to showcase adult ed programs during open house

Most people are aware of Buckeye Career Center’s high school programs, but don’t realize many adults also attend classes at the career center.

“We offer 11 full-time, nine month programs and many short term, part-time classes throughout the year,” said Frank Polen, director of Adult Education.

The school is offering the public an opportunity to learn about the adult programs during an Adult Ed Open House Feb.28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Staff will be available to discuss curriculum, financial aid and the application process. Anyone who applies that evening will have the $50 application fee waived.

There are currently 20 students from Carroll County enrolled in Dental Assisting, Heavy Equipment CDL A Operator, Heating & Cooling, Utility Lineworker, Medical Assisting, Medical Office & Billing Specialist and Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA). Some of the classes are held during the day, while others are in the evening. Most are Monday through Thursday for at least 5-8 hours each day. The OPOTA program starts later in the fall and requires some weekend class time.

Angela Jenrett, of Amsterdam, a student in the Dental Assisting program said, “I am taking Dental Assisting so I can have a career and provide a better life for my nine children. I want to be a positive role model for my kids. No better time than now!”

Jessica Deem of Carrollton agreed. “It’s never too late. Going back to school is the best decision I’ve ever made. Dental Assisting is a promising career. I love the hands on training that BCC provides and the staff is professional and always willing to assist you.”