Buckeye students continue sharing tradition

NEW PHILDELPHIA – The Christmas season is a time for giving and Buckeye Career Center (BCC) students and staff are helping in multiple ways.

SkillsUSA, one of BCC’s career technical student organizations, recently held a canned food drive to benefit Share-A-Christmas, collecting 3,493 items. The collection was a contest among all high school labs, with Matt McGraw’s Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration lab coming out on top with a donation of 1,300 items. The class will receive a pizza party for the effort.

Buckeye students delivered donations to Share-A-Christmas volunteers Dec. 12 and will return later to help distribute donations to needy families. Cosmetology senior and SkillsUSA Secretary Carlie Cardani (Indian Valley) was one of the students who helped unload the donations at Tuscora Park. Cardani believes the effort was worthwhile for herself and her classmates. “I know I can come home and I have food. Some people don’t have that. As a school, community and club, we are helping people who aren’t as fortunate,” said Cardani. Cardani alone contributed 350 food items. Also donating to the cause was BCC Leadership Council. Members held a “hat day” this fall and collected $250 to donate.

Another career technical organization within Buckeye currently working on a service project, is FCCLA or (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). The group held a donation drive to fill backpacks for needy children entering foster care in Tuscarawas County. The bags will be filled with school supplies, games, pajamas and other items donated by Buckeye students and staff. Approximately 30 backpacks will be distributed in January.