Buckeye students design, build electrical unit for Zoar group

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Buckeye Career Center students are again helping to provide electricity to vendors at the various Zoar Community Association festivals.

Electrical Systems Technology students recently presented Zoar Community Association President and Buckeye Foundation member Jon Elsasser with what the students call a “Zoar Association Power Station” or ZAPS.

According to program instructor Jeremy Burdick, this is the third ZAPS BCC students created and sold to the association for over $400 each.

“The unit is made to distribute power to multiple vendors,” said Burdick. The new units have allowed the association to retire some old power distribution units that were produced in the 1970s. “We have a number of events that we need power at a tent or location, so we wheel these out and provide distributed power for cooking or lighting. They are compact with modern technology and new safety features.

Juniors Cole Huggins and Damon Gilland, both from Carrollton, are enrolled in the program and crafted the unit. “It was a learning experience with some problems. We had to redesign a few things but it was a good learning experience,” said Huggins. “It was challenging but I enjoyed it. I was nervous but in the end it all worked out well and he (Elsasser) loved it, so that’s all that matters,” stated Gilland.

The students worked on the project two hours each school day for two weeks to complete the project. Elsasser presented the students with a check April 4 to cover the costs of creating the electrical unit.