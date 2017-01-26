Burns scheduled to sign Atwood sale papers Friday

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

It’s taken more than five months, but Billie Burns is scheduled to sign the closing documents to finalize his purchase of the Atwood Lake Lodge on Friday morning.

Carroll County Commissioners unanimously agreed to give Burns one more extension, but only until 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

Burns is expected to appear at the offices of Childers and Smith in Carrollton where he will sign all the documents to close the property agreement between county commissioners and Burns.

At 11 a.m. that day, Burns is scheduled to hold a press conference and make a public announcement in the commissioners board room.

“Our anticipation is that we sign the deed, bill of sale, and all closing documents today. Mr. Burns will prepare a public announcement. I’m not sure how much time he will have, but he will have a public release,” said President Jeff Ohler.

“This has been a long process. The final results are what we are looking for. Regardless of what has happened in the past, I don’t care what happened in the past. The outcome is very positive,” continued Ohler.

“It has been complex and dynamic. We have said all along there were a lot of moving parts at work. They finally came together and that is what we wanted,” said Commissioner Bob Wirkner.

Burns purchased the lodge and approximately 75 acres at public auction Aug. 10, 2016 from county commissioners for $1.1 million. Commissioners have granted extensions for the closing date three other times, the last being Jan. 13.