Burt W. Link, 80, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 18, 2017, in Park Village Healthcare Center in Dover.

Born Aug. 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Jane (Dotts) Link.

Burt was a Dover High School graduate and was well-known in the community as a detective with the New Philadelphia Police Department prior to his retirement. Following his service to the city, Burt worked for Carroll Hills.

In 1982, he married Karen J. Link of Carrollton. He also leaves behind his sons, Steve Link and Bret (Kim) Link, both of New Philadelphia; his step-son, Bruce Weyandt of New Philadelphia; a grandson, Burt W. Link of New Philadelphia; step-grandchildren, Nikki, Grace, Alexis, and Brooks; his siblings, Trudy (Bob) Sensel, Ed Link, and Joe (Sandy) Link.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom and Gretta.

No public visitation or services are planned. Cremation will be cared for through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Burt by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.