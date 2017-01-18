Buyer fails to show for Atwood closing

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY – The closing date for the sale of Atwood Resort passed without the signature of the buyer on the dotted line. Carroll County Commissioners are now researching their options to move forward.

Carroll County Commissioners executed the deed, bill of sale, and all other documents Jan. 12 and left them in the hands of their legal counsel, Atty. Sean Smith, for a scheduled meeting Jan. 13 with the buyer of the property, Billy Burns of the Youngstown area. Burns did not show up for the appointment.

Burns purchased the property Aug. 11, 2016, at a public auction, conducted by Kiko Auctioneers of Canton. His winning bid for the lodge and nearly 75 acres of land was $1 million. With the 10 percent buyer’s premium added, the purchase price totaled $1.1 million. Burns paid $75,000 down the day of the sale and a closing date was set for 45 days later. Commissioners granted Burns three extensions on the closing date, the last of which was Jan. 13.

“I’m not sure, but I assume this leaves Burns in breach of contract. I assume he will now forfeit the $75,000 deposit to the county made on the day of the auction,” said Commissioner President Jeff Ohler.

Ohler said commissioners scheduled an executive session Jan. 19 to discuss the sale of real estate. During the session, he said commissioners plan to discuss their options to move forward with the sale of the property.

“We plan to meet with officials from the MWCD (Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District) and Kiko Auctioneers to see what avenues we can take to sell the property.”

One of those options is to once again conduct a public auction. The second option, sealed bids, is the one Ohler prefers.

“We have to advertise for four weeks,” he said. “We can reach out to the bidders who registered at auction to see if they are interested in submitting a bid. Others who did not attend the auction are welcome to bid as well.”

Ohler said he anticipates making a recommendation as to how to proceed once the executive session concludes and commissioners return to regular session.

Commissioners assumed ownership of Atwood Lodge and about 500 acres from the MWCD in February of 2012. MWCD, which previously owned and operated the lodge, closed the facility and golf courses in October 2010, citing continued financial losses of more than $1 million a year as the reason. After closing the facility, the MWCD board of directors voted three to two to demolish the resort.

A community campaign to save the lodge ensued and after months of negotiations, the land and buildings were signed over to the county, under the terms of a complex donation agreement.

The county hired Radius Hospitality of Canton to manage the lodge. With the influx of oil and gas well workers in the county and booming wedding business, the company operated the facility until early in 2016. In February 2016, Radius President Scott Yager told commissioners they could not continue to operate the facility and were closing the doors.

Through negotiations with the MWCD, nearly 400 acres of land were returned to the MWCC and commissioners decided to sell the lodge and nearly 75 acres at the Aug. 10 public auction.