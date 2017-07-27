Buyers pay record prices for champion chickens, carcass goat

Two record setting prices, the addition of a champion’s class and a new experience for a longtime fair supporter highlighted the Small Animal Sale held Saturday at the Carroll County Fair.

The reserve champion carcass goat, owned by Emma Shafer, was purchased by All American Scales for a record-breaking $21 per pound. The old record was set in 2012 when Jim’s Custom Meats purchased Wilbur Weaver’s reserve champion carcass goat for $20 per pound.

Another record setting price was set for meat pen chickens. Ace Roll-Off and Ace Portable Restrooms purchased the grand champion pen of chickens, owned by Makenzie Burgett, for $800 each. The old record was set in 2012 when Rex Energy Inc. purchased the grand champion pen of chickens, owned by Kady Davis for $700.

Auctioneers Geno Kiko, Mike Lozier and Bill Newell donated their time to conduct the small animal sale. When Newell took his seat he told the crowd, “I’ve been doing auctions for 30 years and I have never sold a duck.” That changed when he sold 11 pens of ducks.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, I look out and see faces from when I began,” Newell said who was born, raised and lives in Carroll County. “This is the best part of Carroll County – the people I am looking at.”

The sale gross for market goats, ducks and rabbits were down compared to 2016, turkeys were up just shy of $1,000, while chickens were up nearly $9,000 from 2016 prices.

The 91 lb. grand champion goat, raised by Krystin Dinger, was purchased by Dr. John Walters for $7 per pound. The reserve champion goat, raised by Michael Schaar, weighed 72 lbs. and was also purchased by Dr. Walters for $9.25 per pound. Schaar’s goat was also named grand champion Carroll County born & raised market goat.

The grand champion carcass goat, owned by Tyler Fox, sold for $13 per pound, weighed 33 lbs. and had a 1.2 in. loin eye and .05 in backfat. In 2015, the grand champion carcass goat was purchased for $17.50 per pound.

The reserve champion carcass goat, owned by Shafer, weighed 47 lbs. and had a 1.8 in. loin eye and .05 in backfat. The reserve champion carcass was sold for $16 per pound in 2016.

The reserve champion Carroll County born and raised goat, owned by Chance Schaar, weighed 102 lbs. and sold for $6.50 per pound.

The Gromley sisters, Olivia and Rebecca, had the grand and reserve champion pen of market ducks respectively. The grand champion pen was purchased by Allan and Pixie Furbee for $250 each. The reserve champion pen of market ducks also brought $250 each and was purchased by Agland Store.

Janae Winn had the grand champion meat pen of rabbits for the second year in a row. The pen of rabbits was purchased by Broken Down Acres for $175 each. The reserve champion pen of meat rabbits, owned by LeaEllen Leslie, was purchased for $160 each by J. Dalton Development.

The reserve champion meat pen of chickens, owned by Olivia Gromley, was purchased by Saltwell Stables for $300 each.

Demi Walters owned the grand champion 35-lb. turkey which was purchased for $1,000 by Long Creek Farms. Hannah Petersen’s reserve champion turkey weighed 34 lbs. and was purchased for $700 by Darren Wagner Trucking and Crooked Creek Farm.

GOATS

Twenty-one goats sold during the Small Animal Sale for $12,417.75, averaging $8.64 per pound including the champions and $7.80 per pound without the champions.

In 2016, 30 goats sold for $14,754.75, averaging $6.78 per pound with the champions and $5.15 without the champions.

DUCKS

The 11 pens of two ducks sold during the Small Animal Sale for $3,590, averaging $326.36 per pen with the champions and $287.78 without the champions. In 2016, 11 pens of ducks sold for $4,050, averaging $368.18 with the champions and $311.11 without the champions.

RABBITS

Eleven pens of rabbits sold during the Small Animal Sale for $4,080, averaging $408 per pen including champions and $384.38 per pen without the champions. In 2016, 11 pens of rabbits sold for $5,360, averaging $487.27 with the champions and $462.22 without the champions.

CHICKENS

The 48 pens of chickens sold during the Small Animal Sale for $34,250, averaged $713.54 per pen including the champions and $672.83 without the champions. In 2016, 54 pens of chickens sold for $25,340, averaging $469.26 including champions and $441.15 without the champions.

TURKEYS

Eighteen turkeys were sold during the Small Animal Sale for $8,605, averaging $478.06 with the champions and $431.56 without the champions. In 2016, 16 turkeys sold for $7,860, averaging $491.25 including the champions and $332.86 without the champions.

ADDITIONAL ITEMS

The number two, five and eight numbered Collectible Jr. Fair baskets sold for $900, $650 and $625, respectively. They were purchased by John and Ruth Davis, Jenkins Holdings LLC and Tom Wayts.