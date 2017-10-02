Byron F. Haas, Sr., 81, of Vermilion, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Born Dec. 8, 1935, in Alliance, he had been a Vermilion resident for the past three months moving from Sandusky and Port Clinton.

Byron graduated from Alliance High School and served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He entered the Air Force in 1954 and retired after 20 years in 1974.

Byron also worked as a bearing place setter for Timken Roller Bearing, Canton for 24 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a member of Port Clinton VFW Post #2480, Sandusky American Legion Post #83, and the Holiday, FL AMVETS Post #98. He enjoyed fishing and puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Dolores (nee Fankhauser) Haas of Vermilion; son, Byron F. (Valeria) Haas Jr. of Carrolton; daughters, Tammy Lynn (Mike) Dowd of Vermilion and Tina Marie (John) Fulmer of Louisville; adopted son, Robert Hellinger of Lorian; grandchildren, Byron III, Makayla, Angela, Larry “Ricky” and Briana; great grandchildren, Teigan, Luna, Drystan, Faye and Zander; and his sister, Barbara Haughn of Minerva.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert George and Emma Rose (nee Schmidt) Haas; daughter, Donna Gail Haas; brothers, George, Herbert and Kenny Haas; and his sister, Dorothy Haughn.

Private services will be held.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association Northwest Ohio, 4331 Keystone Dr, Ste. D Maumee, OH 43537.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.