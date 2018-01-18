Cagers pick up win in quadruple overtime

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CANTON SOUTH – It took four overtime periods, but the Carrollton boys basketball team picked up their first league win of the season last week, 66-64, in thrilling fashion.

It was the second win of the season for the Warriors, against nine losses, and their lone Northeastern Buckeye Conference victory against five losses.

“Practice sure was a lot easier the next day,” Warrior Coach Todd English jokingly said. “The boys played hard. It was a great win and a great feeling.”

The two teams were deadlocked at the end of the first period, 8-8. Carrollton held an eight-point advantage at halftime, 20-2 and stretched the lead to 31-21 at the end of the third period.

The Wildcat offense came to life in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points to tie the contest at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

Each team scored four points in the first over time period and seven in the second. Neither team put a point on the board in the third overtime, before Carrollton won the thriller with 10 points in the final period.

“We hit some shots when we needed to in the overtime periods,” said English. “It was a roller coaster game: good for the fans watching, but not so much fun for the players. Our boys played hard…real hard.”

Sophomore Adam Chaney led Carrollton with 24 points on a 9-for-13 shooting performance, including four three-point shots. Senior Chayse Marmo dumped in 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds; Brady Benner scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Junior Drue Moore led the team in assists with 10 and had three steals along with scoring three points.

The Warriors shot 54.9 percent from the field (28/51) and 42.9 percent from the foul line (6/14).

Carrollton held Canton South to just 32 percent shooting from the field, including five-of-36 (13.8 percent) from three-point range.

Chris Fontes led the Wildcats with 23 points, including three from three-point range. Seantaris Blackmon added 12 points, including two from three-point range.

Carrollton held a 39-29 edge in rebounds.

The Carrollton vs. Salem game scheduled Jan. 12, but postponed due to weather, will be played Feb. 13 in the CHS gym.