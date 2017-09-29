Caine Wyatt, 43, of Malvern, passed away unexpectedly in his home, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

Born July 31, 1974, in Alliance, he was the son of Debra (Nichols) Filisky and the late David Wyatt.

He was a maintenance welder at Liberty Tire.

Caine is survived by a daughter, Ashleigh Wyatt, of Minerva; a son, Caleb Wyatt, of Germany; and a grandson, Gunner James Wilson.

Calling Hours will be Monday, Oct. 2, from 7 – 9 p. m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Following cremation, burial will be in New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.