Caldwell receives scholarship

Lindsay Caldwell, a senior at Conotton Valley High School, is the 2017 Franklin B. Walters Award Recipient for Harrison County.

She is the daughter of Jay and Erica Caldwell of Bowerston. She is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity volleyball and softball teams, and attends Kent State as a CCP student.

She will graduate as the Salutatorian of the Class of 2017. Caldwell plans to attend Kent State Tuscarawas and pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program was established by the ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement. One senior from each county in Ohio will receive this annual honor. Recipients should demonstrate outstanding academic achievement as indicated by high school grades, test scores and school activities and awards.