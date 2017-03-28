Cameron B. Smith, 14

Cameron Blaze Smith, 14, of Malvern, passed away, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Children’s Hospital Medical Center Of Akron.

Born Sept. 19, 2002, in Canton, he was the son of Tina (Boggs) Kindelberger and Mark Smith.

He was well-liked and well-loved student at Malvern Middle School. He had a heart of gold and was a straight A student. He loved his job as a dog sitter and house sitter.

Cameron is survived by his parents, Mark Smith and Mary Ferketic and Jason and Tina Kindelberger; three sisters, Kayla M. (Jeffrey) Boone, of Amsterdam, Chelsea Kindelberger, of Dellroy, and Megan Kindelberger, of Minerva; maternal grandparents, John and Gloria Boggs of Carrollton and Jo Ann Yost of Dover; paternal grandmothers, Joyce Indermill of Florida and Mary Cavelli; two aunts, Tracy Mark and Diane Wallace, both of Malvern; and his uncle, John Boggs of Carrollton.

Funeral services will be held March 29 at 11 a.m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern with Pastor Lee Iden officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6 – 8 p.m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences online at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.