Candidates vie for winter homecoming crowns

The 2018 Carrollton High School (CHS) Winter Homecoming king and queen will be crowned during festivities between the Carrollton vs. Minerva junior varsity and varsity basketball games Jan. 26 in the CHS gym.

Members of the court are shown. Standing from right to left are: Cailyn Bright and Trevor Zinda, freshman attendants; Harli Ulman and Connor Clark, sophomore attendants; Sadie Green and Spencer Varney, junior attendants; and Taylor Fair, Chase Flanagan, Angela Starr and Christian Barto, senior attendants.

The 2017 queen and king, Hailey Wells and Cole Russell, are expected to crown the new royalty, who will be guests at the homecoming dance Jan. 27 in the CHS gym. The theme is “The Perfect Night.”