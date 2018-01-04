If you can’t bring pets inside during cold weather, follow these tips to keep them warm
Temperatures outside have been hovering near the zero mark for several days and are expected to remain there in the days to come.
Pet owners are urged to bring their animals inside during cold temperatures, but if that is not possible, Eileen Rohrer, president of the Carroll County Animal Protection League (APL) provided tips to help cats and dogs cope with the extreme weather conditions that winter throws at us.
- Make sure there is plenty of deep bedding in their boxes. Cedar chips are ideal as straw can harbor flea eggs but can be used if need be. Blankets and rugs are not good to use as they can be dragged out of the box and become frozen and tangled in the rope or chain.
- Make sure the dog box is up off the ground at least 3 inches and not directly on the ground. The underground dirt can become frozen and this can in turn radiate the cold into the box from underneath.
- If possible, nail or tack a flap of carpet or a rug over the entrance to help the animal keep their body heat inside and the cold wind out.
- If possible, put an electrically heated dog pad inside the box to keep “Fido” warm while inside.
- Dogs and cats outside require more feedings during the winter months to maintain their body weight and to also help their calorie intake to maintain their body temperature. Smaller meals several times a day are better than one meal in a day or even two. This way the meals help them take in the calories needed to fight the cold weather. Your pet needs to be protected from the cold itself. Just because your pet has fur doesn’t mean they are completely protected from the cold.
- Water can become frozen very quickly in the cold weather. It is best to offer them fresh warmer water (not hot!) several times a day to keep them from getting dehydrated. Eating snow is not good for them as this can cause belly aches and it also takes more body heat energy to change the snow into liquid in their system and they can become dehydrated more quickly.
- Sometimes dogs have a difficult time with seeing or smelling their boundaries when there is snow on the ground. The usual scents and smells they are used to are gone and the snow can also make them disoriented as to their boundaries. So keep an extremely watchful eye on “Fido”, especially the elderly ones!
- Cats can survive the cold outside as long as they have plenty of food and fresh water to drink. Cats will seek a warmer place such as a barn or building to get out of the bad weather. If you do not have a barn or a building they can go into, provide a sturdy shelter on the porch out of the way of the weather elements and put in blankets or straw for them to crawl into with a smaller opening to help maintain their body heat.
- Outdoor cats find warm engines the perfect place to find warmth during the cold winter months! To alert any cat that may be near your car engine, bang on your hood a few times before getting in and starting your car.
- Antifreeze warning! This highly deadly product is fatal to dogs and cats if they find it and lick it! A very small amount can kill a pet! Check your garage floor and where you park your vehicle for any Antifreeze that may be leaking from your vehicle and clean it up right away!
- If you walk your pet on the road or sidewalks that have been treated with chemicals for de-icing the roads, check your dog’s feet before Fido starts licking his paws! Wipe out their paws with warm water to eliminate the chemicals that maybe in their paws.
- Exercise your pet daily as this can also help with bringing up the dog’s body heat. But, when the temperature is extremely low, limit the exercise for “Fido” to conserve energy. Frostbite can affect the ears, eyes, paws, nose and areas of his/her body that does not have hair. So keep a watchful eye on “Fido” and “Kitty”.
- You know your pet best, so be sure to keep a close eye on them and bring them in if they are exhibiting signs of being too cold. Monitor your pet closely to avoid any type of severe reaction to overexposure to cold such as hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include: lethargy, weakness, shivering, muscle stiffness, difficulty breathing, and fixed and dilated pupils. Seek veterinarian attention too if necessary for the dog or cat that may be experiencing any of these symptoms.