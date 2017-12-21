Care Team making Christmas brighter for Carrollton students, families

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The Care Team is a special group of students, teachers, and local businesses from the Carrollton school district who have teamed together to make Christmas a bit brighter for some local students and their families.

“We try to stay very low key. The privacy of these students and their families is very important. We’re all just trying to help,” said Cassie Nicholas who is putting the help together.

On Dec. 9, students began wrapping gifts in the afternoon. Adults arrived at about 3 p.m. to get the job finished. Smiles were abundant on the faces of volunteers because they know what these gestures of kindness and good will mean to about 70 students and their families.

Nicholas said Student Council members adopted four families, Bell Herron students adopted three. Many teachers contributed and a local doctor’s office (employee’s too) donated for an entire family.

Some families will be picking up their surprises next week and the Civic Club and the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department will assist in making deliveries next week.

Other community clubs and organizations, including two girl scout troops, helped bring in donations to purchase the items needed. Nicholas said more community and business sponsors are needed.

Blessing families at Christmas is only part of what this quiet group does.

Nicholas is a Family Support Specialist. She, along with Angie Miller-Gairo, help families in the district with several needs.

“We try to fill the gap for student needs. Not academic needs. Basic needs for living,” said Nicholas.

Along with community resources, the Care Team helps with clothing when needed, food assistance when the food banks can’t help, medical help and anything else that will help the student. Nicholas said sometimes it’s just helping with a meal or two. And sometimes it’s the need to help find a job for parents. Once in a while, a large item is needed such as transportation or repair to a washing machine to make sure the child is clean and ready to fit in at school.

“There are so many needs and we need more sponsors,” said Nicholas. Nicholas continued to say that the basics are not always possible to be provided in some families due to many unforeseen hardships. She said this group tries to cover those basic things that are needed so much and enables the student to be a student with just a few less worries.

The caring actions of the group epitomize the name: Care Team, for they really do care about the people of the community.