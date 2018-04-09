Carl D. DeNoon, 66

Carl Dean DeNoon, 66, loving father and Pappy, passed away April 4, 2018, in Trinity West Hospital, following an extended illness.

Born, March 17, 1952, in Carrollton, he was the seventh child of George and Bertha Dowdell DeNoon. He was a life-long resident of the Bergholz area.

He was employed at Jensie Coal Mine and Y & O Mine. He worked there for many years before becoming a self-employed truck driver. Truck driving was a true passion for him. His favorite occupation was being a wonderful grandfather to his only grandson, Bo.

Carl enjoyed “tinkering” in his free time and had a special interest in working on pulling tractors. He liked fishing and spending time outdoors. His favorite activities always included playtime with Bo. He was very devoted to his three dogs. They brought him great joy and companionship.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Stacy Williams DeNoon; his grandson, Bo; his devoted life partner, Pam; two brothers, Fred and Howard; a sister-in-law, Janie DeNoon; several nieces and nephews; and his three beloved pets, Tyson, Sugar and Thelma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Emma Graham; two brothers, William and Charles; and two sisters, Georgia Shepherd and Mary Champion.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Valley Hospice, 380 Summit Ave., Steubenville, OH 43952.