Carl E. Lewis, 68, of Dellroy, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Born Nov. 11, 1949, in Canton, he was a son of the late Joseph Olen and Emma Katherine Baxter Lewis.

Carl was a self-employed salvage operator.

He is survived by two daughters, Evelyn June Nickells of Salyersville, KY, and Wanita Jo Lewis of Malvern; 10 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and a sister, Nancy Miller of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Jo Ann Stubbins.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 29, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.