Carl E. Lincke, 80, of Friendship Village of Dublin, Dublin, OH, died March 15, 2017. Born May 14, 1936, in Canton, he was a son to Dr. Carl A. and Marie (Herron) Lincke, both from Carrollton, OH.

He was a retired health care administrator and graduated from the Kiski School in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp., was a 1961 graduate of Hillsdale College in Michigan and a 1963 graduate of the University of Minnesota.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Monroe) Lincke, whom he married June 16, 1962; sons, Scott, Paul and James; granddaughter, Siri; sister, Ann Saltsman; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Sharon (Bruce) Zollers; brother-in-law, Michael (Diane) Monroe; along with several cousins.

Family has entrusted Schoedinger Northwest Chapel with final arrangements. Burial will be at a later date in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to Friendship Village of Dublin Memorial Fund, 6000 Riverside Dr., Dublin, OH 43017.

Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Carl.