Carol Ann Bentley, 71, of New Harrisburg, passed away in her home, Monday, May 1, 2017.

Born Nov. 10, 1945, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth E. (Farber) Tomlinson.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Malvern and owned and operated Carol’s Beauty Shop in New Harrisburg for 30 years.

Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, Patrick Bentley; two sons Christopher (Julia) Bentley of Canton and Jeffrey Bentley, of Los Angeles, CA; a granddaughter, Lakota Bentley; and a sister, Janice (Joe) Kiko, of East Canton.

A memorial service was held May 6 in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.