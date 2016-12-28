Carolyn I. Curry, 89, of Carrollton, formerly of Amsterdam, passed away early Wednesday morning Dec. 28, 2016.

Born June 26, 1927, in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late Gus and Helen Sweeney Curry.

Carolyn was a graduate of Springfield High School and The Ohio State University. She was employed by Dr. Bernard Abrams, an optometrist, in Columbus.

She is survived by her brother, Bill (Sallie) Curry of Amsterdam; nieces and nephews, Rich Curry, Amy (Jeff) Sturm, Brynn (Robert) Morris and Michael (KT) Curry; grandnieces and a nephew.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Curry, and a niece, Cathy Sines.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.