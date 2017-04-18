Carolyn M. Nape, 78

Carolyn Marie (Mong) (Tibrea) Nape, 78, of East Rochester, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, after an extended illness at home in the peace of knowing Christ the Savior, with her family beside her.

Born Aug. 13, 1938, in Canton, she was a daughter to Walter A. and Blanche M. (Folk) Mong.

She retir ed in 2006 from Minerva Local Schools after 27 years as secretary at West Elementary having served with five different principals. She had also been secretary at General Color and Chemical in Minerva, and Armour Company in Alliance. She was a graduate of Minerva High School, Class of 1956 Salutatorian and Year Book editor. She lived on the Mong family farm near Paris, OH, until 1966 when she and Paul moved to the family home in East Rochester.

Carolyn was a Christian educator and past Sunday school teacher at Paris Israel Lutheran Church, and Primary Sunday School Superintendent, and youth leader at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minerva. She was a past president of the Spina Bifida Association of Canton where she served on the review board for the financial assistance fund. She was a member and Queen Bee of the West End Classics Red Hat Society. Most recently she attended High Mill Church of the Resurrection (Canton, OH) where she was a member of the Daughters of the King bible study group.

Carolyn was widely known and deeply loved in the local community and in her church families. She was a wonderful cook and frequently provided a caring heart and meals for comfort and life event celebrations. She was a life-long supporter of education, rights of the handicapped, and the arts. She will be greatly missed as a community caretaker, mother, grandmother and friend to so many.

She is survived by two children, Steven L. Tibrea (Lisi) of Aiken, SC, and Paula R. Nape of East Rochester; two grandsons, Andrew and Charlie Tibrea of Aiken, SC; a brother, Richard Mong of Louisville; nephews, Randy (wife, Karen) Mong of Reynoldsburg, and Ron (Erin) Mong of Louisville; and six great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Samuel S. Tibrea (m. 1959, d. 1961); and Paul W. Nape (m. 1966, d. 2006).

Funeral services will be April 19 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours are Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. The family wishes to thank all her caregivers and many friends who provided support and comfort during her illness. Contributions can be made to the Minerva Education Foundation and Alumni Association, P.O. Box 42, Minerva, OH 44657, a nonprofit providing college scholarships to local students. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.