Carolyn M. Starkey, 79

Carolyn May Starkey, 79, of Mechanicstown, died Nov. 2, 2017, in her home.

Born May 26, 1938, in Robertsville, she was a daughter to Elmer and Vera (Hein) Garner.

She was a housewife and bookkeeper at Windy Haven Farm. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Malvern. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1956 and went to college at Canton Actual Business College. She was a former member of the Carroll Tones, Sweet Adelines, FFA Alumni, 4-H, Stark County Junior Fair Board, Robertsville Grange, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Fair King & Queen committee, PTA, church choir, Bible school teacher, altar committee, and active on many committees at the church.

She is survived by a husband, Roger L. Starkey whom she married Jan. 12, 1958; two daughters, Valerie (Tim) Hawk of Mechanicstown, Joanne (Jeff) Johnston of Salineville; two sons, Bruce Starkey and James (Linda) Starkey, both of Mechanicstown; a sister, Dolores (Charles) Bebout of Canton; nine grandchildren; a step grandchild; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Taggert.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kevin McLoud officiating. Burial will be in Mechanicstown Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, St. Jude’s or Resurrection Lutheran Church in Malvern. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.