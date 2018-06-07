Carrie G. Wilson, 91

Carrie Gertrude Wilson, 91 of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born March 28, 1927, in Pattersonville, she was a daughter to Frank and Mary Frances (McConnell) Mills.

She was a member of Stillfork Presbyterian Church in Augusta where she played piano and organ for over 30 years, Fireside Sams Camping Group and Carnation Kampers. She loved to play cards, and work on the computer.

Carrie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Frederick William Wilson, of Malvern; daughter, Diana (Robert) Hickle-Holla of Malvern; sisters, Ruth VanMeter of Minerva and Phyllis Knobel of Clinton; brothers, John Mills of Minerva, Richard Mills of Wooster and Ross Mills of Minerva; and granddaughter, Valerie (Chip) Wilson, of Malvern.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wilson; brother, Charles Mills; and a sister, June Gascon.

A memorial service will be held June 16 at 11 a.m. in Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, one hour before services. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Carroll Golden Age Retreat 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Friends may register online at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.