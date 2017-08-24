Carroll County 4-Hers earn champion honors at state fair

COLUMBUS – Several Carroll County 4-H members won awards in junior fair competitions during the Ohio State Fair held July 26 through Aug. 8.

Members participated in still project judging and in animal competitions.

HORSES

For Spencer Varney, the third time was a charm. Varney, 17, son of Steve and Trese Varney of Carrollton, placed first in senior division Barrels with his horse, Dee Royalty, an eight-year old Quarter Horse gelding. The duo had a winning time of 15.9 seconds. Varney placed first out of 81 participants during his third competition at state fair level.

He is a junior at Carrollton High School and a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.

BEEF

Kady Davis, 18, participated in her final year of junior fair competition. A longtime 4-H and FFA member, she was the skillathon winner for her age group. She showed the Division I Reserve Champion Steer and was named 18-Year-Old Outstanding Market Exhibitor. She was awarded the $1,500 2017 Fair Manager’s Scholarship and $1,000 Best of the Buckeye Scholarship,

She also had the fifth place overall pen of market chickens.

She is in her second year of college at The Ohio State University.

Kady’s sister, Allison, 15, also competed at the Ohio State Fair. She was the 15-Year-Old Skillathon winner, 2017 Beef Showman of Showmen and Overall Outstanding Market Exhibitor.

Allison is a junior at Carrollton High School and a member of the FFA.

They are the daughters of Todd and Kim Davis of Carrollton.

BEEKEEPING

James Barnhart, 17, has come full circle. Barnhart received the clock trophy for Beekeeping, senior division, during still project judging at the Ohio State Fair. This was the seventh time he has earned the right to participate at the state fair level with a beekeeping project. His project was a poster about the varro mite, a pest that weakens the bees and the hive and can attract other diseases into the hive. Barnhart said, “The varro mite to a bee is like a tick to a person.” A jar of honey from his three hives and photo album completed the project. Barnhart was very excited to win. He plans to continue with the beekeeping project at the county level.

He is the son of Ed and Chris Barnhart of Scio. He is a junior at Buckeye Career Center.

Other winners included:

-Kati Roberts placed 7th in pony barrels, and ninth in pony poles and stakes for ages 14-18.

-Dakota Hay received a superior award in Self-Determined, senior.

In the dog show competition, Emma Russell and her dog, Niner, placed second in Rally Novice A, and third in Graduate Novice A; Kellyn Harsh and her dog, Buddy, placed fifth in Graduate Novice A and Keira Taggart and her dog, Mo, placed eighth. Harsh and Taggart both received a bronze medal for Barn Hunt 1.

Those receiving outstanding awards for still projects include:

Ellie Nichols, Scrapbooking, senior; Cassidy Bajornas, On the Cutting Edge (Vet Science 3); Ariel Romeo, Rifle, junior; Dakota Hay, Rifle, senior; Craig Brackin, Beekeeping, junior; Hannah Petersen, Why Trees Matter; and Audrey Hutchison, Self-Determined, junior.