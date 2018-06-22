Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities is asking for your help

ATTENTION

CARROLL COUNTY RESIDENTS

We need your help!

Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities is in the process of developing our next 3 – 5 year strategic plan. We are required by law to develop a strategic plan and value this process to improve the quality of our organization. We know what we have to do to be compliant with laws, but we need your input to make sure our services are meeting your needs.

Our goal as a Board is to provide quality services to meet the needs of our community. We need to know your needs and how we can better serve you. The Board has developed a very short survey to gather your valuable feedback. Last day to complete the survey is July 13, 2018 . Thank you in advance for your time and support.

To access the survey, please follow this link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CarrollCBDD

Mathual J. Campbell

Superintendent