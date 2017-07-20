Carroll County Common Pleas Court general records now available online

Records of the general division of the Carroll County Common Pleas Court are now accessible online through the diligent work of Chief Deputy Connie Budinsky.

Effective Monday, July 17, you can look up all cases filed in the Carroll County Clerk of Courts office online at www.carrollcountyohio.net/courts/clerkofcourts.

“This has been a long time coming, but it’s here,” says Clerk of Courts William R. Wohlwend. “The public can search all cases filed in the Clerks office back to March 2000,” he added.

This includes appeals, domestic relations, criminal, foreclosures, civil ($15,000 and over) cases and certificate of judgment liens.

Internet viewers will be able to find party information, dispositions, attorney of record and the court’s calendar.

“There also is the capability to narrow your search to specific case numbers, case type (for ex: DRA, CVE CR) and you can do an advanced attorney search,” Wohlwend said. This shows all the cases a specific attorney has been on. You can also search all records or a date range for that specific attorney, he explained.

“The public has the capability to print any information they see,” Wohlwend commented.

“We do not have image capability yet. You will still need to come into the office to obtain copies of any documents, the Clerk stated. Copies are 25 cents per page and $1 per certification plus the cost of the copy to obtain certified copies.

“If you have any questions regarding this matter, I can be reached at 330-627-4886 or via email at cbudinsky@carrollcountyohio.us,” Wohlwend said.