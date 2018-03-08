Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board honors herds, volunteers, crowns princesses

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

The Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board honored a long time dairy advocate during the annual banquet held March 3 in the Senior Friendship Center.

The board crowned a new Dairy Princess and runner-up for 2018, handed out dairy production awards, recognized dairy youth and scholarship winners and presented an update on activities from the past year.

Sue (Rummell) Little of East Rochester received the Distinguished Service Award for her contributions to the dairy board and dairy industry. The daughter of Art Rummell and the late Naomi Rummell, she grew up on a 250-acre dairy farm in Washington Twp. They milked 43 head of cattle and Sue was a 10-year member of the Carroll County 4-H program, showing dairy cattle at the fair.

She married Mike Little in 1987 and resides in Columbiana County, where they own and operate Wild Duck Hollow Farm. Along with son, JD, they milk around 105 head of cattle and have a total of 275 registered Jersey and Ayrshire cattle and Holsteins. Sue takes care of feeding calves and chickens. They have two chicken barns that house 100,000 chickens.

She began working with the dairy board when she was crowned Jr. Dairy Princess in 1973. She was crowned Sr. Dairy Princess in 1982. She has served as announcer for the Jr. Fair and Open Class Dairy Show at the Carroll County Fair for nearly 20 years. Wild Duck Hollow Farm sponsors dairy show classes at the county fair. The family has shown cattle in the open class at the Carroll County Fair, along with Lisbon and Canfield fairs and the Ohio State Expo.

Sue assisted the dairy board with dairy baskets sold at the large animal sale and dairy skillathon. She has served as a judge for the Dairy Princess contest.

She graduated from Carrollton High School and the University of Akron with a degree in Nursing. She is employed at Aultman Hospital where she worked in cardiac ICU for several years.

In her spare time, she is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, works in the family garden and enjoys finding arts and crafts projects to do on Pinterest.

Shelbi Frase, 15, of Waynesburg, was crowned the 2018 Dairy Princess. She is the daughter of Dennis and Rammie Frase and is a freshman at Sandy Valley High School. She shows beef and hogs at the county fair and is a member of Stillfork 4-H Club. Shelbi enjoys working on the farm and pulling tractors.

Shelby Rhodes, 16, of Augusta, is the Dairy Princess Runner-Up. She is the daughter of Steph Sutton and Tom Rhodes. She is a sophomore at Carrollton High School where she is involved in FFA, serving on the livestock and equine judging teams. She is a member of the county 4-H program and shows dairy beef feeders at the fair. She milks cows at an Augusta Farm.

Judges were Carol Cooper, Sue Little and Sabrina Popadak.

Sandy Smith, county director and ANR education for Ohio State University (OSU) Extension in Carroll County presented the dairy production awards. This year, there are only 44 dairy farms in Carroll County, down one from 2017. Thirteen of those dairy farms are on DHIA test.

Awards:

Lifetime Cow over 200,000 lbs.: Rhonda, owned by Daniel Trbovich and Sons with 249,593 lbs.

Top Cow 305 Days in Milk, Fat & Protein: Trixiea, owned by Shaland Holsteins (Kevin and Kristy Tullis), milk-35,789 lbs., fat-1,663, protein-1,094.

Low Somatic Cell Count: Neider Family Farms LLC-M, 65,000.

Neider Family Farms was also awarded the 2017 Milking Shorthorn Elite Herd Award by DHI for milk in top five percent in Ohio with 16,680 lbs. milk, 644 lbs. fat, and 518 lbs. protein.

Dairy youth were recognized during the banquet. Scholarship recipients for 2017 included: Eliza Days, Blaine Hafner, Brooke Hawk, Shelby Koah and Susan Thompson.

Dairy skill-a-thon participants in 2017 included: Jacob Baker, Madilynn Baker, Eliza Days, Emmy Days, Evan Days, Mallory Fox, Ben Kiko, Emma Kiko, Tess Kiko, Eli McCort, Hannah McCort, Jerryca Renicker, Angela Shankel, Kolby Tullis, Brice Weiland and Jacob Weiland.

John Neider presented the treasurer’s report. He explained the board donated $2,700 to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry for milk and $1,318 to the high school cafeteria for a beverage cart. He thanked Barb Burns, director of Nutrition Services for Carrollton Schools, for allowing the dairy board to store items in their cooler for the dairy booth, during the county fair. Neider noted the prices for bottles of milk, ice cream cones and milkshakes have not increased for several years. The board purchased a used cooler for the dairy booth which also helps during fair week.

Board members thanked those who supported the Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board in 2017.

The Carroll County Dairy Board officers include: Kevin Tullis, president; Vera Fox, vice president; John Neider, treasurer; and Cheryl Rohr, secretary. Board members include: Shannon Baker, Emma Bolanz, Jennifer Brown, Dave Evans, Sherry McCort, Diane Miller, Chris Palmer, Bethany Renicker, Leigh Ann Rutledge, Becka Sanders and Sandy Smith.

Anyone interested in serving on the dairy promotion board can contact Kevin Tullis at 330-739-2067.

The Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board meets the second Wednesday of every other month at 7:30 p.m. in the OSU Extension office. The next meeting is March 14.

The event was catered by Smokin’ Gun Meats.