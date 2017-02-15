Carroll County Energy manager to speak at March 23 banquet; reservations, nominations being accepted

The Carrollton Civic Club is hosting the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) banquet March 23 at Atwood Yacht Club near Dellroy.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. A cash bar will be available.

Merritt Brown, facility manager for Carroll County Energy, is the featured speaker. Brown and his team work for EthosEnergy Power Plant Services, a global company providing operations and maintenance services for more than 40 power generation projects throughout the world.

He has 30 years of global power industry experience that includes commercial management and waste-to-energy, gas turbine combined cycle, biofuel and wind and solar projects. Brown has led the commercial operations of a portfolio of wind farms in southern California and numerous solar projects in Ontario, Canada.

Nomination forms for the DSA award are available at McFadden’s Insurance or the Carroll County Clerk of Courts Office.

Nominations and reservations are due March 15.

Reservations can be made by calling Chris Jones at 330-627-2525 or Bill Wohlwend at 330-627-4886, ext. 1140.

Carroll County Energy plant is located on Kensington Rd., Carrollton.