Carroll County Farm Bureau lends a helping hand

CARROLL COUNTY – Carroll County Farm Bureau(CCFB) donated $2,000 to two organizations that serve area residents during the Jan. 23 membership kick-off drive.

Bernie Heffelbower, county president, presented checks for $1,000 each to Community Hospice and Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH).

Along with these organizations, Farm Bureau serves area residents in the agriculture realm. The Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is “Working together for Ohio’s farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities.”

Shortly after the New Year begins, the CCFB membership drive begins. When county farm bureau groups meet their membership goal and achieve active gain, they are awarded funds from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF). These monies are given back to the community through donations and support of numerous programs and events.

Carroll County Farm Bureau promotes agriculture and consumer interaction with their programs to promote safe and responsible food production, provides educational opportunities to make informed decisions on complex issues (such as oil and gas) and provides an opportunity for young leader development.

They offer the Ag Recycling Program which has, so far, kept more than 235 tons of recyclable materials out of landfills; sponsor “Straight from the Heart”, an all day women’s wellness day, and “Tailgates to Touchdowns” at the first high school home football game of the season, where they feed and educate over 500 attendees.

In 2017, Carroll County Farm Bureau received the OFBF Achievement Award, the OFBF Collaboration Award and the American Farm Bureau County Activities of Excellence Award for the Weeding Out Substance Abuse in Rural Ohio and Farm Bureau’s “Got Your Back” campaign. The campaign was rolled out at the Carroll County Fair when 28 yard signs and two banners, featuring 4-H, FFA and Farm Bureau youth with a person who has their back when saying “no” to drugs, were placed around the fairgrounds.

Carroll County Farm Bureau also awarded more than $3,100 in scholarships to area college students.

The farm bureau sets policies each year during the annual meeting in December. Five Carroll County delegates attended the annual meeting, supporting beginning farmers, limiting power of eminent domain and protecting landowners presented with potential development opportunities. They also reaffirmed their work to prevent and treat drug addiction and will seek national policy to curtail the over prescription of opioids.

Farm Bureau policies also cover water quality, supporting increasing the number of OSU Extension agents and the need for investment in energy infrastructure and a balanced approach to incentivizing alternative energy sources.

Along with Jerry Lahmers, District 13 state trustee, Heffelbower, Nicki Gordon- Coy, Lynn Anderson, Kim Davis and Dan Kirk attended the 99th annual meeting in Columbus.

The Carroll County Farm Bureau board includes: Heffelbower, president; Luke Logan, vice president; Bobbie Jo Tinlin, secretary; Bill Newell, treasurer; team leaders, Kim Davis, public policy; Gordon-Coy, organization; Todd Davis, communications; and Tinlin, membership. Michele Specht is the organizational director.

Other members are: Wayne Ferguson, Dan Kirk, Katie Lee, Steve Pridemore, Paul Roberston and Kevin Spears.

Carroll County Farm Bureau offers three-types of memberships:

Active and Young Active (age 18-24) – Full, part-time or retired farmer, farmland owner, agriculture student or employed in agriculture support services, processing or distribution fields.

Community – Agriculture supporter in a non-farming, non-agriculture occupation.

For more information on Carroll County Farm Bureau, visit https://ofbf.org/counties/carroll/ or on Facebook at carrollfarmbureau.

The office is located at 2146 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, and can be reached at 330-339-7211. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.