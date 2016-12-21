Carrollton basketball team opens NBC action with 54-46 win

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – A back-and-forth first half between the Carrollton Warriors and the Salem Quakers set up for an epic finish to the second half, in Carrollton’s favor.

The Warriors routed the Salem Quakers 54-46 Dec. 16 in the Carrollton gymnasium as they opened Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) action.

A three-pointer by Salem’s Garrett Dickey and a layup by Chase Ackerman gave the Quakers a 5-0 lead.

Carrollton senior James McMasters put the Warriors on the board with a jump shot, cutting Salem’s lead to 5-2. Another McMasters bucket and a shot by Kyle Bullard put the Warriors up 6-5.

Salem’s Mitch Davidson ended Carrollton’s 6-0 run with a basket, giving his team a 7-6 lead.

Carrollton outscored the Quakers 4-1 in the remainder of the quarter, to take a 10-8 lead entering the second quarter.

Salem’s Dickey and Davidson put the Quakers up by two points (12-10) in the second period. Bullard grabbed a missed shot and put it back up for a score to tie the game at 12.

Salem’s Ackerman scored but not without McMasters matching his bucket, knotting the game at 14.

Carrollton found themselves up 21-18 towards the end of the second quarter; a three-point bucket by Salem’s Jon Gerace tied the game at 21-21.

Carrollton senior Jacob Grubbs sank a three from the corner to put the Warriors up 24-21 but Gerace struck again from behind the arc to tie the game at 24.

Grubbs and Gerace each drained a three each before the end of the quarter to keep the game tied at 27 at halftime.

Bullard came out of the half, making a three and a layup to give Carrollton a 32-27 lead.

Salem’s Davidson hit a three followed by a bucket by Dickey to tie the game at 32.

Carrollton senior Cole Russell gave Carrollton a one-point lead, making one foul shot. Bullard drove to the lane and extended the lead to 35-32.

Dickey kept his team in the game with a three to tie the contest, igniting a 9-0 run to end the third quarter, giving the Quakers a 41-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Salem’s Head Coach Rich Hart was given a technical foul after arguing a call with an official. Luke Krantz went to the line to shoot the technical free throws, making both to cut the lead to 41-37.

Bullard pulled the Warriors within two points after making a shot in the paint. Salem’s Ackerman gave the Quakers some breathing room with a bucket, putting his team up 43-39.

Krantz hit a jumper and then found Russell for two to tie the game at 43.

Russell stole the basketball and raced down the court to score, putting the Warriors up 45-43.

Dickey put the visitors up 46-45 with a three, little did they know, that would be the last of their scoring for the night as the Warriors ended the game on a 13-0 run to win the game.

Bullard recorded a game-high 19 points and Grubbs dropped 12 points for the Warriors. Krantz finished with eight points and Russell scored seven. McMasters added six points and Shepherd added two.

Dickey led the Quakers with 16 points.

The Warriors went 6-for-13 (46%) at the free throw line. Salem finished 1-for-5 (20%) at the line.

The Warriors fell to the North Canton Hoover Vikings 63-50 Dec. 17 at home.

The Vikings outscored the Warriors in every quarter except the fourth.

Carrollton trailed 46-22 at the half and 60-36 entering the fourth quarter.

The Warriors outscored their opponent 14-3 in the fourth period.

Bullard led Carrollton’s scoring attack with 13 points.

The Warriors now post a 2-3 overall record and 1-0 NBC mark.

Carrollton was scheduled to travel to Marlington Dec. 13 but the game was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to weather conditions. JV will tipoff at 6 p.m. followed by varsity.

The Warriors will travel to West Branch Dec. 23 to take on the West Branch Warriors with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff time.