Carrollton council accepts Ann Green land donation

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

Carrollton council was gifted a 1.16 acre portion of Ann Green Park from long-time owner Stan Bright during the meeting Monday night.

Bright informed council has sold his property that incedes a portion of Ann Green Park. However, he did not sell the portion that is part of the park. He decided he would donate the acreage, if the village would accept. The only thing he asked was for council to cover the cost of separating the parcel and recording it. The total is $153.50.

Bright also told council the stipulation remains in place if the village stops using the property as a community park, the 1.16 acres reverts to the current owner of the property.

Council accepted the donation and approved covering the separation cost.

Bright first approached council in December 2015 asking if they were interested in purchasing the property. He owns the adjoining property and told council he planned to sell it in the spring. At that time, council asked him to attend the Dec. 28 meeting with a purchase price. At the last meeting in 2015, the finance committee asked for guidance on the issue from Village Solicitor Clark Battista, but took no action.

Resident Keith Moyer visited council to discuss the fire siren located on Garfield Ave. He lives in the vicinity of the siren and works from home. He told members it is very annoying and loud when it goes off. He noted, in this day and age of technology, there should be a better way that operating the siren.

Village Administrator Mark Wells said the siren is primarily a tornado alarm and is used for the village fire department. The siren only sounds between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wells will look into other options.

In other business, council:

-APPROVED placing a 1.5- mill levy on the Nov. 7 election ballot for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, etc. for the village fire department.

-SCHEDULED a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting July 24 at 6:30 p.m. for a variance to construct a building on the Tom Mitchell property on Trump Rd.

-HIRED Jason Neidert of East Canton as a full-time police officer effective immediately and Chad Hudson of New Philadelphia as a part time police officer. Neidert has been employed with the department since January.

-ACCEPTED a grant/loan funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, State Capital Improvement Program, for the SR 43 Drainage Improvement project for $246,083.

-LEARNED American Electric Power (AEP) will move three street lights on Park Ave. near the city limits which are hidden by trees to the opposite side of the street at no cost to the village.

-ACCEPTED a bid from ASK Services, LLC of Zanesville for the Lincoln Ave., Rader Ave. and alley waterline replacement project not to exceed $87,9983. A bid was also received from Wenger Excavating Inc. of Dalton for $111,344.

-ACCEPTED the bid by ASK Services, LLC for the Lawrence Dr. Waterline Replacement project not to exceed $96,084.50. Bids were also received from Tuscon Inc. of New Philadelphia and Wenger Excavating Inc.

-ACCEPTED a bid by ASK Services, LLC for the 2nd and 3rd St. NW, and Butler Ave. Waterline Replacement project not to exceed $98,285. Tuscon and Wenger also bid on the project.

-APPROVED an ordinance vacating a portion of an unimproved alley running west to east from Stewart Ave. NE to the east side of Lot 27 in the Stewart and Orr addition.

-PAID bills totaling $47,001.29 for vendors and $25,394.58 for payroll.

-SET the next meeting July 24 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.