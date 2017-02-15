Carrollton council considers adding gas aggregration plan

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

CARROLLTON -Carrollton council tackled a hefty agenda during the Monday night meeting.

Council approved an ordinance to enter into an energy consulting and management agreement with Trebel, LLC, for electric aggregation for the village with the possibility of natural gas aggregation. Councilman Chris Modranski abstained.

Scott Belcastro, principal of the company, told council he thinks the current agreement ends in October which means the village would need to put the electric service out for bid in May.

“Trebel picked up 19 new communities after the fall 2016 election,” Belcastro noted. “It’s likely the village will be combined with other villages when bidding.”

He also told council he will be filing the village’s annual reports in the next week or two. If the village would decide to offer residents a natural gas aggregation, they would have to decide by August in order to get it on the fall ballot.

Trebel, a certified aggregator with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), updated council on the state of the electric aggregation program at the June 13, 2016, meeting. At that time, he told council their certification with PUCO expired June 30 and renewal was required in 30 days prior to expiration. He explained if the certification expired, the village would have been in violation of its master service agreement with Interstate Gas Supply, Inc. (IGS). Belcastro told council for around $500, he could get the village recertified. Council approved the measure.

In an unrelated matter, Alan Miller, a bus driver for Carrollton Schools, spoke to council about a safety concern at the intersection of 4th St. NW. and Park Ave. The issue is when bus drivers attempt to pull buses from 4th St. onto Park Ave. they cannot see either way – up or down Park Ave. One issue is buses turning onto Park Ave. cannot pull up square on 4th St. to make the turn due to the size of the bus and trees along the bus garage parking lot hinder vision.

According to Miller, 16 buses leave the lot by 6:15 a.m. He feels the solution could be to make the portion of Park Ave. from 4th to 7th St. NW, one-way down the hill.

“Making the hill one way down would relieve all the blind spots at 4th St. and Park Ave.,” said Miller. “We have been lucky so far. I would like to see council look at it in a proactive manner, not reactive.”

Councilman Chris Barto asked about other options such as clearing the trees or placing yield signs on Park Ave. Councilman Andy Gonda suggested placing “caution – dangerous intersection” signs in an attempt to get drivers coming up the hill to slow down. Councilman Tom Parker questioned if the bus garage would stay in its current location when the new school is built or it if would move to the school campus.

Barto asked Village Administrator Mark Wells to check into signs and see who owns the trees along the parking lot.

Don and Lydia Lucas of E. Lisbon St. visited council to tell them their sewer issues are resolved. Wells, along with Roy Ford, village sewer department superintendent, visited the Lucas home and discovered the issue was located just outside the home in a sinkhole where the pipe collapsed. Ford ran the camera through the rest of the line down under the retaining wall and road and found no breakage or roots in the line. The Lucas’ had the line repaired.

“We appreciate council members helping out and what you did,” Don said, “and for putting up with us.”

In other business, council:

-WENT into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss salaries and wages. No action was taken.

-RECEIVED a quote from Consumers National Bank for village banking needs which would save money over the course of a year. After discussion council would like to give each bank in the village a chance to make an offer before making any decisions.

-HEARD first readings of ordinances to enter into contracts with Engineering Associates for various waterline and drainage projects and an ordinance to purchase 0.250 acre from Jeff Nign to the extend the driveway of the bulk water station on Brenner Rd. to eliminate damage to the roadway by the sharp turning of large vehicles.

-PASSED an emergency ordinance with Lawhon & Associates for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the proposed municipal water well not to exceed $3,210.

-DIRECTED Village Solicitor Clark E. Battista to draw up an ordinance to use the online auction site govdeals.com to sell items no longer need by village departments.

-RECEIVED a letter from Rosebud Mining terminating the lease on the parking lot located along N. High St. effective April 30.

-HEARD “Girls Who Code” computer class members will be filming a 10-minute documentary Feb. 17-19 at various locations in the village.

-PAID bills totaling $114,150.70 for vendors and $53,169.28 for payroll.

-SET the next meeting for Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.