Carrollton defense stymies Minerva; Warriors wear sectional cage crown

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – A strong defensive effort in the second half stymied the Minerva Lions offense and propelled the Lady Warriors into the Division II district basketball tournament during a sectional final game Saturday at Carrollton.

The host Warriors came away with a 53-25 win and will now face Philo this Wednesday in the district semifinal game at Indian Valley at 7 p.m.

The Lions had no answer for Carrollton’s 2-3 zone defense that held them to just seven points in the final two quarters and forced multiple turnovers.

“We talked about defense at halftime,” said Coach Craig Rodgers, who was all smiles following the game. “We stressed how important it was to play good defense in the second half and to take of life out of them after we let them come back and score 11 points in the second quarter.”

Carrollton jumped out to an early 6-0 lead on two foul shots by Mikayla Poole and four points from Cailee Husted, who scored eight of her 13 game points in the first period.

The Lions came roaring back with a layup from Nelle Yankovich and a three-point shot by Kayla Kinsey to cut the margin to 6-5.

That was as close at the Lions would get the remainder of the game.

Senior Jaci Pridemore grabbed a ball that was saved from going out of bounds underneath the basket and put it up and in with two minutes left in the quarter. Husted hit a 10-foot jumper, Rogers scored off a pass from Poole and Husted drove into the lane just before the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors a 16-7 lead after one period.

Rogers opened the scoring in the second quarter with a three-point shot from the right wing. The two teams traded baskets the remainder of the quarter with Carrollton holding a 29-18 edge at intermission.

Carrollton reeled off 12 points in the third quarter before the Lions got their first points: a jumper from Lauren Frigyes with just under a minute left.

Husted, who picked up her third personal foul early in the third period and went to the bench, returned to start the fourth period and sank a three-point jumper from the top of the key to start Carrollton’s scoring. Pridemore sank a free throw, grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in before the Warriors called a time out with 2:53 left in the game.

The Lions first points of the quarter came with just under two minutes when Kinsey scored from three-point range. Coletta Miller scored the Lions’ only other points of the quarter on a jumper.

Malina Moore, who came off the bench when the Warrior starters left the game to a rousing ovation from the crowd, sank a three-pointer and Lucy Pridemore, who also came off the bench late in the game, sank a free throw to finish the scoring.

Coach Rogers was pleased with the effort of his entire team.

“All the girls played a great game today,” he said. “They played very unselfishly. We had a great effort from our bench. It didn’t seem to matter who was in there; they played well together. What a great time to have that happen.”

The Warriors had 11 assists, led by Rogers and Poole, each with three. The Warriors were nearly perfect from the foul line, connecting on 12 of 14 attempts. The Lions went to the charity stripe three times, sinking one shot.

Jaci Pridemore led all scorers with 15 points. Poole added 12, including a perfect six-for-six performance at the foul line. Rogers chipped in seven points.

Frigyes led the Lions with nine points.