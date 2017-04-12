Carrollton football drops to OHSAA Division IV

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Should the Carrollton Warriors football team be fortunate enough to see post-season action in the 2017 football season, they will be playing Division IV opponents.

The news came last week when the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced new divisional breakdowns for fall sports. For the first time, the breakdowns include Competitive Balance roster data in football, volleyball and soccer. Division assignments are based on school enrollment numbers, provided by the Ohio Department of Education, and then modified in the above three sports based on Competitive Balance factors OHSAA member schools approved by referendum vote in 2014.

The Warriors previously fell in Division III.

Carrollton’s new football coach, Phillip Mauro, is pleased with the move.

“I think Division IV is a much better fit for us than Division III,” said Mauro. “It will all depend on how we take care of our schedule and how our record turns out. If we take care of our schedule and pick up quality points from our opponents in the region to reach the playoffs, I believe Division IV opponents will be a much better match for us.”

OHSAA Commissioner Dr. Dan Ross said getting to this point has been a long process.

“This is a journey that we have been on for more than eight years to get to this point,” said Ross. “Today’s approval of the fall sports divisional breakdowns is the result of countless hours of work by our staff and our member schools. For the first time in OHSAA history, enrollment isn’t the only factor in determining a school’s division in certain sports. But the journey isn’t over. We will study the results of this first go-around and discuss with the Competitive Balance Committee and the board.”

He noted the Competitive Balance proposals were voted down in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

“The committee studied the competitive balance factors and we listened to the feedback from our member schools. As we’ve said all along, our goal is to keep public and non-public schools together in the same postseason divisions, but Competitive Balance will help place those schools in the correct division based on the makeup of their roster. We are very pleased that this is now off the ground and we can see the results. We’ll continue to gather feedback and see what changes, if any, the committee wants to propose to the membership to vote on in the future.”

The Carrollton volleyball team remains in Division II as do the boys and girls soccer programs.

Winter sports divisional breakdowns will be presented to the OHSAA board at its June meeting and spring sports will be presented in August.