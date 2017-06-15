Carrollton Garden Club members, guests gather for diamond jubilee

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton Garden Club celebrated its 75th anniversary June 5 at the home of Ann Saltsman with 24 members and guests present.

Members were dressed up with hats and gloves as was the fashion at the time of the club’s founding. All members received favors from President Ruth Ann Capper. She presented the program which was a history of the club.

The Carrollton Garden Club was organized in 1942 by 10 founders. Betty Findley held the club’s first official meeting July 16, 1942.

The following year, there were 25 members with Betty Findley as the president. Today, the club has 21 members. Monthly meetings are held April through December to help members gain and share knowledge on gardening.

All members participate in the projects throughout the year. These include flower plantings at the historic McCook House, post office, Public Square (including sharing responsibilities with Blue Star Marker) and Senior Friendship Center.

The club provides a decorated Christmas tree for the Holly Pine event at the Canton Garden Center and weekly fresh flower arrangements to the McCook House. Members hold garden therapy events and provide monthly refreshments for residents at Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Carrollton Garden Club should contact any member.

Current officers include: Ruth Ann Capper, president; Joyce Ferguson, vice president; Darlene Smith, secretary and Nellie Nye, treasurer.