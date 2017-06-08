Carrollton, Malvern reading programs kick off June 9

Want to know one way to “Build a Better World?”

If so, join a summer reading program at any area library. Carroll County District Library in Carrollton and the Malvern Branch will kick-off their programs June 9.

The Carrollton library kick-off will begin at 2 p.m. with food, music, stories and more. Beginning June 12, participants will build and race crazy cars, build a better kaleidoscope, airplane and monster, along with other things. The annual “Big Worm Off” will take place June 30.

Teen crafts will be held June 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. The Wee Read program will be held along with other activities, games and crafts, all mixed up with books.

“It’s our secret plan to make reading so much fun, you won’t realize you’re reading and you’ll spend all summer reading,” said Marcia Schaffer, children’s librarian.

The adult summer reading program will feature a card making class June 14 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 for three cards. Sign up by June 12. Adult Bingo is planned June 21 at 6 p.m. and adult coloring June 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 330-627-2613 or visit www.carrolllibrary.org.

The Malvern Branch of the Carroll County Library kicks off the Summer Reading Program June 9 at 1 p.m.

Using the theme, “Build a Better World,” the children’s program will feature Harold and the Purple Crayon character. With Harold, the goal of the summer reading program is to encourage students to recognize their imagination can create the future.

Local author Sherry Bolitho will help with the program kick-off. Each week will feature a different theme.

Other activities include: Build a boat and boat races, movies, story time, water games and worm races. The week of July 4th will feature crafts, rocket crafts and a rocket launch. Circus games and crafts will follow and lunch at Malvern Park will be held at noon July 11. The last week of the program will have science fun with Mrs. Jones, building a hot air balloon and the end of summer reading pizza party.

Calendars are available at the library, located at 710 E. Porter St. or online at www.carrolllibrary.org.

The adult reading program “Build your Imagination, Build your Knowledge” will feature two books each month. The first book is “The Birdhouse” followed by “Blend Essential Oils.” Crafts, puzzles, prizes and more will be featured with each book.

For more information on the Malvern Branch Summer Reading programs, call 330-863-0636.