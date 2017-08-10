Carrollton man admits to armed robbery during weekend of drugs and drinking

MALVERN – A Carrollton man remains in jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond after being charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Denver S. Moore, 38, of 67 2nd St. NE, Carrollton, was charged with robbing Rocky’s Marathon in Malvern at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 during an arraignment in Carroll County Municipal Court Aug. 7.

Moore, along with his wife, Alyssa, came to the Carroll County Sheriff’s office and turned himself into deputies Aug. 6, telling them, “He thought he may have done something last night during (what he described as) an alcohol and drug filled night.”

According to a report released by Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams, employees at Rocky’s reported a pale white male with brown hair and a mustache had a gun and demanded money. The man was wearing a brown flannel shirt with long sleeves, white latex gloves and a brown and orange hat with a flat bill and the word “Juggalo” on it. The cashier’s emptied their cash drawers into a white plastic bag from behind the counter. The man then exited the store and walked west.

Moore told deputies he woke up along the side of SR 183 just outside the county line near Waynesburg. He continued telling them, he had money in his pockets and didn’t know where it came from since he knew he didn’t have money earlier. He admitted he had around $200 worth of crack cocaine along with a glass pipe used to smoke the drug.

The incident was turned over to the detective bureau. They viewed the security footage from Rocky’s and believed Moore to be the man who committed the robbery. They interviewed both Alyssa and Moore.

Alyssa told detectives Moore had started drinking Friday evening. They got in an argument over him wanting to purchase crack and he left the home on foot with a backpack around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. She did not hear from him until he returned home around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Alyssa identified her husband and the “Juggalo” hat in the stills from the security footage. She told detectives Moore had a black air soft type pistol that was kept in a desk drawer and was missing. She also described having white latex type gloves at their home.

Moore explained to detectives, he had been on a drug and drinking binge and remembered walking SR 171 to Avalon Rd. to the Malvern area. He remembered walking past the Marathon station but did not remember committing the robbery. He did, however, remember where he left the Juggalo hat and where he woke up Sunday morning.

Detectives went to the locations and found the hat and a latex glove. A handgun was not found. Moore said he may have thrown it into a creek.

At the time Moore was booked into jail, he had $420 he claimed was not his.

During his arraignment, Moore was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 9:45 a.m. before Judge Gary L. Willen.

Moore has a lengthy traffic and criminal record in Municipal Court dating back to 2002.