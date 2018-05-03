Carrollton middle, high school bands plan May 8 spring concert

CARROLLTON – The Bell Herron 8th grade and Carrollton High School concert bands will present a spring concert May 8 at 7 p.m. in the CHS gym.

The 8th grade band, under the direction of David Dickerhoof, will perform first and will present works from Robert Sheldon, Robert W. Smith, Michael Story and John Prescott.

Also playing on the concert will be a woodwind trio of Rachel Barrett and Masyn Ohler, both flute, and Tara Oberlin, clarinet; Kaylee Leggett, clarinet soloist; Chandra Brammer, flute soloist, and Alex Lowery, trumpet soloist.

The High School Concert band, under the direction of Dickerhoof and Jordan Provost, will perform works by Karl King, Matt Conaway, Frank Erickson, Lindsay Boyd, Chris Bernotas and Robert W. Smith.

Carrollton Instrumental Accreditation Program awards will be presented to 8th grade and high school students who successfully passed their performance levels. CHS Director’s Awards and the John Philip Sousa Band Award will also be presented.

The Carrollton High School steel drum band will hold its spring concert Thursday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the CHS gym.

The Steel Drum Band is under the direction of Ryan Reed. The band also will host the Canton McKinley High School Steel Drum Band under the direction of Zac Taylor. Each band will perform and then conclude the concert with a mass band song.