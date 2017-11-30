Carrollton Robotics team members place in competition; qualify for state

CARROLLTON – Seven Carrollton Robotics teams competed Nov. 18 at North Union High School in the first competition of the year.

The teams, comprised of students from grades 4-7, won five of nine awards. They competed against 65 teams from 14 schools.

Awards were presented to:

Braxton Swearingen and John Birong, the Teamwork Champion Award for the highest score in the teamwork challenge. They also won the Robot Skills Champion Award for combined autonomous programming skills and driver skills.

Andrew Birong and Alexis Spears, second place in the Teamwork Champion challenge.

Kaylee Joseph and Ivy Slutz, the STEM Research Project Award and the Excellence Award, the highest overall award at the competition. They were awarded the award for having a good engineering notebook, STEM Research Project and high scores on driving and teamwork and professionalism.

Three teams earned the right to compete at the state competition in February. The other four teams will have a chance to earn the right to compete at one of three future competitions. The Jan. 13, 2018, competition will be held in Bell-Herron Middle School. Anyone who wins at the state competition will compete in the Worlds Competition in Louisville, KY.

“We are emphasizing they have exhibited skills in teamwork, communication, collaboration and over all professionalism,” said Stephanie Glasure, team advisor.