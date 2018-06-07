Carrollton teens heading to Buckeye Boys, Girls State

Buckeye Boys State will take place June 10-17 at Miami University of Ohio. Buckeye Girls State will be held June 10-16 at the University of Mount Union.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State delegates from Carrollton and Dellroy are shown in the photo: First row (from left): Fred Barnett, Carrollton American Legion Post 428, Mackenzie Tubaugh, Olivia Kienzle, Brianna Burkhart, Michaela Spahr, Makinsie Phillips, Diana Luyster, Morgan Miller and Bob King of Dellroy American Legion Post #475.

Second row: Rodney Staskievitz, Olan Domer, Jaret Lane and Nate Allen.